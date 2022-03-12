Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,196.44

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,196.44 ($15.68) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.48). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.07), with a volume of 1,148,361 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
