Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,196.44

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,196.44 ($15.68) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.48). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.07), with a volume of 1,148,361 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($17.54), for a total value of £267,800 ($350,890.99). Also, insider Sally Bridgeland acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($66,666.67).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

