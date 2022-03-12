Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $23,491,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 50.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3,635.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 114,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $81.14 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 507.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.