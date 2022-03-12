Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

