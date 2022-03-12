Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

