Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

