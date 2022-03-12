Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,325 shares traded.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

