Innova (INN) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $82,835.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

