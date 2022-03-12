Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $246,203.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

