Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.24. 33,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,495. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.