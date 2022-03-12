Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.38 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $200,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $2,319,375. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

