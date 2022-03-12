Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. 24,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

