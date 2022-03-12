Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.00 million and $33.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105415 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,149,395 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

