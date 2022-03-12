Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.95

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.95 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.32). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 6,800 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.60. The company has a market capitalization of £68.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

