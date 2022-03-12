Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.95

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.95 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.32). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 6,800 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.60. The company has a market capitalization of £68.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)
