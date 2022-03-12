Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.
NASDAQ INSE traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.