Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $440,132.89 and $4,099.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,031,189 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

