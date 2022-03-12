Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

