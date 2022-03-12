Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3,464.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,847 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.