International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.56. International Baler shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

