International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 13,858 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Get International Lithium alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,443,836 shares in the company, valued at C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.