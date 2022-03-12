International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of International Paper worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 442,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in International Paper by 125.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 309,773 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.