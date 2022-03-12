Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Tops $109.94 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $16.46 or 0.00042089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $109.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.67 or 0.06608075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.43 or 0.99848256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046053 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,095,358 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

