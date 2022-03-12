Internxt Price Tops $9.52 on Major Exchanges (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Internxt has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $393,146.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.52 or 0.00024312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105449 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

