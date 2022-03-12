Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

ITP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.38. 540,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.13.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

