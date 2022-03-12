Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,688.43 ($74.53).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.53) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.86) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.72) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,856 ($63.63) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,281.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,286.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

