Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.