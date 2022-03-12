Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

