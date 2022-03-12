Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 241,816 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.88.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
