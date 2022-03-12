Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 241,816 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.