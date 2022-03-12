Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 463,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.