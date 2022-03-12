Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 9,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.
