Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $329,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

