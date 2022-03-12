Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,710. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

