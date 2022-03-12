Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,710. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

