Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 139,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.26.

