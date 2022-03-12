Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

