Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

