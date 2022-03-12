Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $25.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
