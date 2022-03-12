Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.
