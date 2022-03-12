Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter.

