Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.
