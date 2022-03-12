Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.83

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $21.91. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 2,562,527 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 121,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

