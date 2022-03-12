Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of PXI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. 33,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,868. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

