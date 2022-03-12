Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

PIO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.