Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,984,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

