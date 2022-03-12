Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Myers Industries worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.50%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

