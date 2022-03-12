Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

