Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

