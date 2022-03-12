Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

