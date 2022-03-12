Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in February

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,165,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period.

