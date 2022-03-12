Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $366.38

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.38 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.84). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 430.60 ($5.64), with a volume of 1,743,667 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.38. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

