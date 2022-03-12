Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $366.38

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.38 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.84). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 430.60 ($5.64), with a volume of 1,743,667 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.38. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.
Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.