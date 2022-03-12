Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.16

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $28.26. Ipsen shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 2,240 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ipsen from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

