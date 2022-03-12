Iridium (IRD) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Iridium has a total market cap of $363,635.99 and $218.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iridium has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,884,747 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

