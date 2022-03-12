iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iRobot by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

