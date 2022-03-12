iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,584. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $124.59 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

